Holiday (hip) is available and starting Wednesday against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old was probable with hip soreness, so it's not a surprise to see he's available Wednesday. Holiday had a triple-double with 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over Brooklyn.