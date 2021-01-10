Holiday delivered 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 100-90 win over the Cavaliers.

Holiday has taken a secondary role on offense due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but the Greek forward was out due to a back problem Saturday and that allowed Holiday to contribute a bit more across the board. He has scored in double-digits in seven straight games and is clearly trending in the right direction.