Holiday registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 141-133 win over the Rockets.

The 30-year-old has now posted 20-plus points in three straight games -- a span in which he's averaging 24.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 assists, 4.0 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals. The Bucks are currently riding a four-game winning streak, thanks largely due to Holiday's outstanding play. The 12-year veteran will look to keep the good times rolling Monday on the road against the Spurs.