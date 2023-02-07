Holiday finished with 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Monday's 127-108 win over Portland.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo battling foul trouble early, Holiday and Brook Lopez (27 points) stepped up to help the streaking Bucks roll to an eighth consecutive win. Due in large part to Antetokounmpo averaging 42.8 points on a whopping 27.4 field-goal and 13.4 free-throw attempts over the previous five games, Holiday and other members of the Bucks' supporting cast had seen their usage tail off of late, so the point guard's strong showing Monday was a welcome sight for fantasy managers who had been disappointed by his recent returns.