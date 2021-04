Holiday posted 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

The Bucks virtually put the game away midway through the third quarter, so Holiday played only 26 minutes on the front end of a back-to-back set. That didn't stop Holiday from finishing as a team-best plus-30 in the 130-105 victory.