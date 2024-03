Middleton (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Nets but has officially been cleared to return after being deemed probable for Sunday's matchup. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.