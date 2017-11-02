Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops career-high 43 points on Hornets
Middleton posted a career-high 43 points (15-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT) to go along with seven assists and five rebounds across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Hornets.
Middleton went just 3-for-13 from the field Tuesday and was shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from deep coming into Wednesday's action, so his performance against the Hornets was certainly a drastic correction. Coming into the game, he was also on pace to take a career-high 15.3 field-goal attempts per contest -- a number that will see a nice bump. Fantasy owners are likely hoping this sparks Middleton into more consistent play, as he scored 18.2 points per game back in the 2015-16 season with the Bucks. He played just 29 games last year while nursing a torn hamstring.
