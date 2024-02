Middleton (ankle) was unable to practice Thursday and head coach Doc Rivers anticipates Middleton missing at least the next two games for Milwaukee, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been out since February 8, so this isn't the most encouraging update. It sounds like his absence could extend beyond those two games, as he still hasn't made much progress. Jae Crowder and Malik Beasley will continue to benefit in his absence.