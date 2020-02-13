Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fairly quiet night against Pacers
Middleton scored 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Pacers.
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) on the court to draw defensive attention, Middleton had some trouble getting his shot off and saw his streak of games with at least 20 points end at seven. The 28-year-old is still enjoying the most productive season of his career, and the Bucks' attack should be back at full strength after the All-Star break.
