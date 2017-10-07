Bucks' Khris Middleton: Goes for 14 in preseason loss

Middleton posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Friday's 114-101 loss to the Bulls.

Middleton must be thrilled to put 2016 in his rearview as he missed 50 games last season due to injury. Now that he is healthy, he's poised to become the second-best fantasy option on the team behind Giannis Atetokounmpo. With defenses focused on the Greek Freak, Middleton should flourish if he can avoid the injury bug, and is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts in all formats.