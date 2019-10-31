Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hits for team-high 26 in Boston

Middleton scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Celtics.

With the Celtics focused on making sure Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't beat them, Middleton stepped up and led the Bucks in scoring. The 28-year-old wing is enjoying a strong start to the season, particularly from beyond the arc -- he's topped 20 points in three straight games, and has drained at least three three-pointers in all four contests.