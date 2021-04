Middleton recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals Friday in a 127-109 win at Portland.

It was only the second game this season in which Middleton recorded at least seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Those categories have made up for Middleton's relatively low average of 17.7 points across his past six away games. Middleton averaged 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that same six-game span.