Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Middleton was a late addidtion to the Bucks' injury report. With fellow starters, Jrue Holiday (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Brook Lopez (back) also out, there are a plethora of candidates on the Bucks bench to see much heavier workloads than usual. The veteran small forward's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Magic.