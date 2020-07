Middleton posted 16 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 scrimmage win over the Spurs.

Middleton's shot was off, but he was still a strong contributor through free-throw shooting, passing and defense. He'll look to get his shot back on track during the Bucks' second scrimmage, which is Thursday against the Kings.