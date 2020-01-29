Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts career-high 51 points

Middleton compiled a career-high 51 points (16-26 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) sidelined, it was Middleton who stepped up and turned in a masterful performance against a hapless Wizards defense. His efficiency from distance and the charity stripe in particular stood out, with the seven triples and 12 free-throw makes easily surpassing his previous season highs. A first-time All-Star last season, Middleton is more than deserving of another nod while he holds down incredible 50.3/43.2/90.0 percent shooting splits through 40 games on the campaign.