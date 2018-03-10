Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in game-high 30 in Friday's win
Middleton scored 30 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Knicks.
It's his second 30-point performance in the last five games. Middleton will produce the occasional clunker -- he was held to six points in Indiana on Mar. 5 -- but for the most part, playing wingman for Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the 26-year-old a solid fantasy floor while still allowing him to reach his ceiling once in a while, a combo that is leading to a career year in 2017-18 for Middleton.
