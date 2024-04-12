Middleton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Middleton wasn't on the initial injury report for the Bucks, but he was a late addition along with Brook Lopez (rest) and Bobby Portis (rest). Don't be surprised if the Bucks err on the side of caution with the playoffs looming.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out against Orlando•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sniffs double-double•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to play against Boston•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable for Tuesday's game•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Exits game•