Bucks' Khris Middleton: Resting Tuesday
Middleton will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks will be limiting the workload of their starters with the regular season kicking off in just over a week, so Middleton will be joining a slew of other significant contributors on the sidelines for Tuesday's contest. Considering the lack of bodies, the Bucks will likely be a team to target for DFS purposes with many cheaper players likely to get big minutes.
