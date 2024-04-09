Share Video

Middleton (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with a right quadriceps injury that forced him to leave Sunday's contest early. Middleton averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes in his previous five outings.

