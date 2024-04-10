Middleton won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Magic due to left ankle injury management.

Middleton doesn't appear to have suffered any new injury, but Milwaukee is opting to hold out the veteran forward on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder and Andre Jackson are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Middleton should be able to suit up for Friday's matchup with the Thunder.