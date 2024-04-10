Middleton ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Celtics.

Middleton finished just one assist away from recording a double-double Tuesday, and his offensive contributions were pivotal for the Bucks, as they snapped a four-game losing skid with this win. Middleton could experience an uptick in usage in case Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is forced to miss a few games, which is a realistic possibility given the fact that Milwaukee only has three games left in the regular season.