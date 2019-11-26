Play

Bucks' Khris Middleton: To play Wednesday

Middleton (quadriceps) will play Wednesday against Atlanta, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Middleton has missed the last seven contests due to a left quad bruise, though he stated Tuesday that he plans to return Wednesday. Considering he hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 10, there's a good chance he'll be on a minutes restriction against the Hawks.

