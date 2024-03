Middleton logged 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 win over the Thunder.

It's the second triple-double of Middleton's career, with the other coming back in 2017-18. The 32-year-old forward missed over a month due to a sprained ankle he suffered early in February, and in three games since his return he's averaged 18.3 points, 7.7 assists, 6.3 boards and 1.7 threes while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.