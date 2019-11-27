Play

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will come off bench

Middleton will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks.

We knew the Bucks were planning to hold Middleton to an unspecified minutes limit, but bringing the veteran off the bench is a bit of a surprise. With that said, the Bucks are simply trying to ease the All-Star back into action after he missed the previous seven contests with a bruised quad.

