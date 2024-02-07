Middleton is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Suns due to a left ankle sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He will end the contest with six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes.

Middleton exited Tuesday's with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter after Kevin Durant was assessed with a Flagrant 1 foul for entering Middleton's landing space on a jumper. Andre Jackson and Jae Crowder are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.