Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Doesn't practice Thursday
Dellavedova (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova continues to deal with a sprained right ankle and the fact that he wasn't at practice Thursday likely means he'll sit out a 14th straight game Friday against the Knicks. Official word on that should come at some point following the team's morning shootaround, though if he sits out as expected, Jason Terry and Sterling Brown should continue to see added run in the backcourt.
