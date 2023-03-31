Dellavedova will not play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with finger soreness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Dellavedova wiggled his way into the rotation in late March, appearing in five of the team's last seven games but has only seen more than six minutes once in that stretch. While he's out, Davion Mitchell could see a couple more minutes. Dellavedova's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Spurs.