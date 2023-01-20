Dellavedova (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Dellavedova missed Wednesday's game with a non-COVID illness but will be available for Friday's tilt. Even so, Dellavedova has been in and out of the rotation lately and should not be in fantasy consideration.
