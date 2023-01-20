Dellavedova (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Dellavedova was held out of Wednesday's contest due to the non-COVID illness and is at risk of missing a second consecutive tilt. Although his status will largely depend on how the 32-year-old feels going through warmups, his availability should not impact the Kings' rotation.
