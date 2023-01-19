Dellavedova (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Dellavedova will sit out Wednesday's tilt after being a late addition to the injury report. Considering he has not logged more than five minutes since Dec. 16, his absence should not impact Sacramento's rotation. Dellavedova's next chance to play will come Friday against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Kings' Matthew Dellavedova: Late addition to injury report•
-
Kings' Matthew Dellavedova: Additional playing time Friday•
-
Kings' Matthew Dellavedova: Makes an appearance in loss•
-
Kings' Matthew Dellavedova: Signs with Sacramento•
-
Matthew Dellavedova: Hoping to make NBA return•
-
Matthew Dellavedova: Signs with Melbourne United•