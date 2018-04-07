Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out

Dellavedova (ankle) will remain out Saturday against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova hasn't played since early-February and while he's believed to be close to a return, it's unclear when, exactly, that will come. The Bucks play Monday against Orlando before finishing out the regular season Wednesday night in Philly.

