Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday
Dellavedova won't play in Sunday's preseason game against Minnesota, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova appears to be getting the night off following a team scrimmage per Velazquezl. Xavier Munford could receive more minutes off the bench with Dellavedova stationed on the bench. He's expected to practice Monday and see his first preseason action of the season Tuesday against Oklahoma City.
More News
