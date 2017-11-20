Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sidelined for third straight game

Dellavedova (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

The Bucks will be lacking in some 3-point shooting off the bench Monday, as Mirza Teletovic (knee) will also join Dellavedova in street clothes. It marks the third straight absence for Dellavedova, who had started to see his role diminish prior to suffering from left knee tendinitis with the Bucks having bolstered their backcourt earlier in November with the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe.