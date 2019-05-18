Mirotic tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 125-103 victory over Toronto.

Mirotic was hot to begin the game Friday, helping the Bucks to a commanding first-quarter lead. He cooled off from then but the damage was essentially done with the Bucks steamrolling the Raptors in an eventual 22-point victory. Mirotic continues to run with the starters despite the return of Malcolm Brogdon and it appears that could remain the case for the immediate future. The Bucks will now head North where they will look to take a stranglehold on the series as they look to reach their first NBA Finals since 1974.