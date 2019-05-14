Mirotic will remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Toronto, TNT's Kristen Ledlow reports.

With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined to begin the playoffs, Milwaukee initially rolled with Sterling Brown in the starting lineup, but Brown struggled to begin the second round series against Boston and was replaced by Mirotic for Game 2. The Bucks rolled with that alignment for the rest of the series, and after a five-game victory, coach Mike Budenholzer will stick with Mirotic at one forward spot, with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the other. Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton will continue to start in the backcourt, while Brogdon will come off the bench, as he did in Game 5 against the Celtics.