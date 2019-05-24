Mirotic will come off the bench in Thursday's Game 5 against the Raptors.

After getting blown out in Game 4 the Bucks are taking Mirotic out of the starting lineup in favor of Malcolm Brogdon. Mirotic will figure to continue seeing minutes off the bench as the Bucks look to reclaim a lead in the series.

