Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Coming off bench in Game 5
Mirotic will come off the bench in Thursday's Game 5 against the Raptors.
After getting blown out in Game 4 the Bucks are taking Mirotic out of the starting lineup in favor of Malcolm Brogdon. Mirotic will figure to continue seeing minutes off the bench as the Bucks look to reclaim a lead in the series.
More News
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Limited production in loss•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Gets hot early in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain in starting five•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain in starting five•
-
Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Joins starting five•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...