Mirotic (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's playoff matchup against Detroit.

As expected, Mirotic will make his return to the court Sunday after being sidelined for the last 11 games dating back to March 20. Mirotic averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over 46 games played in the regular season.

