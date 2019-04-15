Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Plays limited minutes in return
Mirotic (thumb) played 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 121-86 win over the Pistons in Game 1 of the series, contributing four points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one assist.
As anticipated, the Bucks capped Mirotic's playing time in his return to action from the thumb injury that cost him the final 11 games of the regular-season. While it may take a few games for Mirotic to get back to optimal condition, his availability for the postseason should be a major boon for a Bucks squad that loves to surround playmaker Giannis Antetokounmpo with shooters at the other four spots. Unsurprisingly, Mirotic looked a little rusty after the month-long layoff, as he failed to convert from the outside and committed four turnovers in the contest.
