Mirotic scored 13 points and nailed three triples on Sunday, playing just 21 minutes off the bench. In four prior games in the Detroit series, Mirotic averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. He's used primarily as a three-point specialist and has a minimal role in Milwaukee's rotation.