Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 13 in 21 minutes
Mirotic finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and four rebounds over 21 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
Mirotic scored 13 points and nailed three triples on Sunday, playing just 21 minutes off the bench. In four prior games in the Detroit series, Mirotic averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. He's used primarily as a three-point specialist and has a minimal role in Milwaukee's rotation.
