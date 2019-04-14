Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: To be monitored closely
Mirotic will be on a minutes restriction for Game 1 against the Pistons on Sunday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Mirotic missed the last 11 games of the regular season, so it's unsurprising that the Bucks will keep a close eye on him, considering his condition likely isn't up to par. "He won't play a lot," stated coach Mike Budenholzer. "He will play pretty limited minutes."
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...