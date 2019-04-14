Mirotic will be on a minutes restriction for Game 1 against the Pistons on Sunday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Mirotic missed the last 11 games of the regular season, so it's unsurprising that the Bucks will keep a close eye on him, considering his condition likely isn't up to par. "He won't play a lot," stated coach Mike Budenholzer. "He will play pretty limited minutes."