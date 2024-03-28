Beverley (wrist) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans.
Beverley has been upgraded from questionable to probable Thursday despite dealing with a torn ligament in his right wrist. While the veteran point guard may pursue an offseason surgery, it appears he will attempt to play through his injury for the remainder of 2023-24.
