Beverley (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Beverley announced on his podcast Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right wrist, which may require surgery. He noted that the recovery time from the surgery would be 3-to-4 months, but it looks like he's going to try to play through it and push the procedure until the offseason. If Beverley misses any time, AJ Green and Pat Connaughton would be candidates for increased playing time.