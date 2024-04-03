Beverley suffered a right ankle sprain during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Wizards and did not return. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.

Beverley left the game with 6:08 remaining to play in the third quarter, and he returned to the bench for the start of the fourth. He never saw the floor again, however, and the Bucks didn't provide any additional details. For now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis. If Beverley is unable to play, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green could see more minutes.