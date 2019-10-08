Brown compiled 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason victory over the Bulls.

Brown played 23 minutes as a member of the starting unit Monday, coming within one rebound of a double-double. The Bucks were resting multiple players for this one which meant others, such as Brown, saw extended run. He should be a part of the rotation come opening night but is going to find it very difficult to have any real fantasy value.