Bucks' Trevon Duval: Returns to court Friday
Duval (groin) scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and tallied three assists along with two rebounds in the win Friday over the Charge.
Duval was able to return to the court are missing just under a week of time with a groin injury. The point guard ceded the majority of the time at the two guards spot to Nick Johnson and Robert Johnson, so it seems as if the Herd are easing their PG back into the rotation slowly.
