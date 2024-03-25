Caruso (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against Washington, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Monday's contest after being listed as probable earlier in the day, though he appears set to at least take part in warmups before the Bulls make a call on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The 30-year-old has thus far suited up in each of the Bulls' first 12 games of March, averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.2 minutes per contest.