Caruso is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to a left ankle sprain.

Caruso has been battling ankle troubles for the past week, although the issue has yet to sideline him despite coming off the bench during Monday's loss to Washington. Even then, Caruso put forth 12 points (4-8 FG), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes of action, but his status will still need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's contest.