Bulls' Bobby Portis: Another strong effort off bench

Portis finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds across 19 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Portis didn't even approximate the 24-minute limit that had been placed on him prior to the game, as he actually logged one fewer minute than what he'd logged versus the Nets on Sunday in his return from an ankle injury. However, the young big certainly didn't disappoint, turning in a second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. Portis has been getting it done with strong three-point shooting, as he's now drained 60 percent of his 10 attempts from distance in the last pair of contests. Portis should see a minutes bump in the Bulls' next contest, which unfolds versus the Warriors on Friday night.