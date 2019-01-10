Bulls' Bobby Portis: Another strong effort off bench
Portis finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds across 19 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Portis didn't even approximate the 24-minute limit that had been placed on him prior to the game, as he actually logged one fewer minute than what he'd logged versus the Nets on Sunday in his return from an ankle injury. However, the young big certainly didn't disappoint, turning in a second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. Portis has been getting it done with strong three-point shooting, as he's now drained 60 percent of his 10 attempts from distance in the last pair of contests. Portis should see a minutes bump in the Bulls' next contest, which unfolds versus the Warriors on Friday night.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will have 24 minute restriction Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Heads bench scoring effort•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will have 20-minute restriction Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will play Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Aiming for Sunday return•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Inactive for Friday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.