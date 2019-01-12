Bulls' Bobby Portis: Continues producing on second unit

Portis tallied 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 17 minutes in the Bulls' 146-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Portis was exponentially more efficient than starter Lauri Markkanen, generating nearly a point per minute in the blowout defeat. The 23-year-old has actually been more productive overall in his first three games since returning from injury than Markkanen, as he's averaging 16.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting, including 63.6 percent from three-point range, and supplementing that offense with 5.0 rebounds per contest. While no depth chart swap appears imminent, one is certainly conceivable in the future if the two players continue trending in similar direction.