Theis tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in a 122-113 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

This was by far Theis' best performance since joining the Bulls on March 25 -- prior to Thursday, he had been averaging a modest 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds despite getting 20-plus minutes in every game since the trade that brought him to Chicago. Prior to the move, Theis had averaged 9.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.0 blocks over 42 games with the Celtics.